Watch Now: Tourists swim among ancient archaeological site in Cyprus

In Cyprus, visitors can now swim amongst the seabed ruins at the ancient archaeological site of Amathus.
What you should know about the crisis in Sri Lanka, including the latest updates, what's next and remarkable images of protesters storming the PM's offices.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassinations is just one of many high-profile political murders in the 21st century. Here's a look at all of them.
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, Italian police said.
Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. One man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. Hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead of and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the streets of this northern city. Tens of thousands of foreigners come to the Pamplona festival that was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
How is a new British prime minister elected and who are the 10 leading candidates to fill the position? A guide to what comes next.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting.
An Argentinian skier was rescued by a dog who spotted him buried under the snow after an avalanche.
Only 24 countries today totally ban abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in the U.S. is unlikely to lead other countries to join that list.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
