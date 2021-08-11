Watch Now: Turkish soldiers rescue dogs stranded by wildfires

Turkish Gendarmerie soldiers rescued a dog and her puppies from the backyard of a house damaged in wildfires in southern province of Mugla.
TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.
Watch a butterfly drink water out of the palm of an aid worker after flying away from a wildfire in the southern Mediterranean town of Manavgat in Turkey.
TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive.
DANDONG, China (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday in a spying case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei, prompting an unusual joint show of support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments.
ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.
MILAN (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.
A giant panda on loan to France from China gave birth to two female twin cubs, a French zoo stated, declaring "they are very lively, pink and plump."
TOKYO (AP) — The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. What else could those billions buy?
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged that 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied to the world through this year, increasing China’s commitment as the largest exporter of the shots.
MADRID (AP) — Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
