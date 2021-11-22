Watch Now: Twin surprise for polar bear mother in German zoo

Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.
Incredible video shows more than 30 sharks showing up to a whale buffet of the coast of Australia.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.
BEIJING (AP) — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday.
PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.
BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish forces at the border with Belarus used water cannons and tear gas Tuesday against stone-throwing migrants, as Warsaw accused Belarusian authorities of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.