Watch Now: U.S. warship sunk by missile fire during training exercise

Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.