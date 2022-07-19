 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: U.S. warship sunk by missile fire during training exercise

  • 0

This video shows the USS Rodney M. Davis exploding and sinking as part of a multi-nation exercise.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

UK has warmest-ever night, braces for record-smashing heat

Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal judge temporarily blocks transgender protections in 20 states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News