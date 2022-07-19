Watch Now: U.S. warship sunk by missile fire during training exercise

This video shows the USS Rodney M. Davis exploding and sinking as part of a multi-nation exercise.
What you should know about the crisis in Sri Lanka, including the latest updates, what's next and remarkable images of protesters storming the PM's offices.
President Biden told Arab leaders the U.S. "will not walk away" from the Mideast as he ended his four-day trip in the region. Here are key takeaways.
The food we eat today won't necessarily be the food we eat in the future. Innovator Katharina Unger has developed a device that she hopes will change the way we feel about worms.
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, Italian police said.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassinations is just one of many high-profile political murders in the 21st century. Here's a look at all of them.
Time-lapse video shows stars from throughout our galaxy crossing the horizon over a destroyed amusement park in Syria.
Britain has recorded its warmest ever night, ahead of a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The U.K.’s Met Office weather agency said provisional figures showed the temperature remained above 25 C (77 F) overnight in parts of the country for the first time. Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said Tuesday’s highs would be “unprecedented,” with temperatures hitting 40 or 41 degrees Celsius. The heat wave walloping a country more used to mild weather and rain also has gripped other parts of Europe. Hot weather last week triggered wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.
Only 24 countries today totally ban abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in the U.S. is unlikely to lead other countries to join that list.
In Cyprus, visitors can now swim amongst the seabed ruins at the ancient archaeological site of Amathus.
