These rare Madagascan fossa pups have ventured into the outside world after spending the past few weeks hibernating from crowds.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Emotions often run high for sports fans, and Indonesia is no stranger to soccer violence. Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape. At least 125 have died. Indonesia’s soccer association has banned host team Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season.
In opinion polls Alla Pugacheva has been routinely selected as one of the most popular Russians, often appearing second only to Vladimir Putin.
The king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. See the coins here.
Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape.
Rescued from a Damascus market, these foxes are finally going back to where they belong.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
