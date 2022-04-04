Watch Now: Ukraine employing bomb sniffing dogs to find landmines left behind by Russia

In their retreat, Russian soldiers have left some nasty things behind and these dogs are helping sniff it out.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In their retreat, Russian soldiers have left some nasty things behind and these dogs are helping sniff it out.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In its first major concession, Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back" operations near Kyiv.
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.
Russia accuses Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot; talks to stop fighting resume; rescue effort in Mariupol breaks down.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin is being misled by advisers, US intel says; Russian forces pound areas around Kyiv hours after pledging to stop. Get the latest.
Pope Francis begged forgiveness today for the "deplorable" abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada's residential schools.
Some experts say it's time to think the unthinkable: How the U.S. should respond if Russia drops a nuclear bomb in Ukraine. Explore the scenarios here. Plus, view today's photos from the fighting.
They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands have volunteered to join Ukraine forces and resist Russia's invasion. See their stories here.
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride home after a record space station stay, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war.
After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
Both the Russian and US arsenals boast thousands of nuclear weapons, located in various places in their own countries and, for the US, in Europe too.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.