Watch Now: Ukraine police shoot down 'kamikaze' drone during attack on Kyiv

This remarkable footage shows Kyiv Patrol Police shooting down a 'kamikaze' drone attacking the city on Monday morning.
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.
Israel’s prime minister says the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. Premier Yair Lapid said Tuesday that the agreement was an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.” The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of a deep economic crisis. Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.
The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized — by a 17-foot statue in Alberta, Canada.
Each of these women have made outstanding contributions to the worlds of medicine, science, art, and peace-keeping.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
Separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine are planning votes for the territories to become part of Russia.
A large group of seahorses have been housed in 'hotels' under the ocean in a bid to recover the declining population.
What was a joyful fishing trip turned into a battle of life and death as three boaters found themselves fighting off shark attacks before they were rescued off the coast of Louisiana on October 9th.
