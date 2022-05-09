spotlight AP Watch Now: Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy VideoElephant May 9, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A brave Jack Russel terrier received a medal from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for detecting bombs with his nose. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Lvs Nation-world Ukraine-russia Pets-animals Breakingone Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story What has Volodymyr Zelenskyy taught us about heroism? Watch Now: Related Video North Korea cracks down on tight jeans, piercings, dyed hair and other 'Capitalist flair' Russia’s Victory Day puts focus on military's losses in Ukraine AP Russia’s Victory Day puts focus on military's losses in Ukraine New York seeks to expand abortion access AP New York seeks to expand abortion access Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy AP Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog awarded medal by Zelenskyy