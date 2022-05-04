Watch Now: Ukrainian woman who lost both legs in war shares first dance with husband

Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv are finally sharing their first wedding dance after overcoming horrifying adversities in Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
