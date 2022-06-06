World War II veterans and other visitors gather Monday in Normandy for the 78th D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada and elsewhere who landed there.
Watch Now: Veterans return to Normandy to mark 78th anniversary of D-Day landing
Here's a look at 50 facts and figures that defined the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
