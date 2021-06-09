Watch Now: Video shows how 'sea snot' threatens marine life

New videos show a slimy 'sea snot' expanding in Sea of Marmara as Turkish government launched a disaster management program meant to clean up the outbreak.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.
Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 300-mile trek. See video and photos from their journey.
As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.
Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished 5-year career.
A Cuban man says he considers some of the pelicans who flock to the area outside of his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba his children.
Footage shows four concrete towers at Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire being blown up on Sunday morning to be replaced by housing and work space.
Sunday marks the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and western Europe from Nazi control during World War II.
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said in a statement on its website.
RANA E HEDHUN, Albania (AP) — The Albanian beach site had everything in one place: pine trees, sand, sea, nearby mountains and days of nonstop music.
