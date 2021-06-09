 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Video shows how 'sea snot' threatens marine life
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Video shows how 'sea snot' threatens marine life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New videos show a slimy 'sea snot' expanding in Sea of Marmara as Turkish government launched a disaster management program meant to clean up the outbreak.

New videos show a slimy 'sea snot' expanding in Sea of Marmara as Turkish government launched a disaster management program meant to clean up the outbreak.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Austin: Proud every month to call LGBT teammates

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News