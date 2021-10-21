Watch Now: Visually impaired thrill seekers go on skydiving adventure in Barcelona

A group of thrill seekers who are blind or visually impaired took to the air to try their hands at indoor skydiving in a Barcelona wind tunnel.
A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based group.
Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. What is behind the sudden, sharp drop in cases?
A British Conservative lawmaker has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords," an inspector said.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Some 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday.
Hear a 4-year-old New Zealand boy's emergency call asking police to come over and see his toys. An officer visited and confirmed the toys were cool.
Watch a baby panda cub get a check up in Singapore as his baby teeth start to come in.
