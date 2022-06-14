 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Volunteer ambulance teams risk their lives on Ukraine's front lines
spotlight

Watch Now: Volunteer ambulance teams risk their lives on Ukraine's front lines

  • Updated
  • 0

Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel wants ‘complete control’ of Palestinian land: UN report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News