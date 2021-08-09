Watch Now: Wandering walrus climbs into boat in Ireland

Wally the Walrus, a local celebrity in Ireland, was spotted climbing into an inflatable boat in Ardmore Bay on Ireland’s southern coast.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that.
Watch a butterfly drink water out of the palm of an aid worker after flying away from a wildfire in the southern Mediterranean town of Manavgat in Turkey.
MILAN (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.
TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive.
ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.
A giant panda on loan to France from China gave birth to two female twin cubs, a French zoo stated, declaring "they are very lively, pink and plump."
TOKYO (AP) — The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. What else could those billions buy?
