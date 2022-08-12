 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Wildfire rips through national park in central Portugal

  • 0

A wildfire rages in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park, a mountainous region in central Portugal designated by UNESCO.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge blocks release of information on state police response to Uvalde shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News