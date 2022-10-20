Watch Now: Wingsuiters fly over the Taj Mahal to get incredible view

These French base jumpers flew over India's iconic tourist destination using just wingsuits and captured a beautiful view.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. Live updates here.
This remarkable footage shows Kyiv Patrol Police shooting down a 'kamikaze' drone attacking the city on Monday morning.
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
Officials in Nigeria say the death toll from this year's flooding has risen to 603. Authorities have called the floods the country's worst in more than a decade, blaming the disaster on unusually heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, according to Nigeria's humanitarian affairs minister. Sadiya Umar Farouq is warning that five states are still at risk of experiencing floods up until the end of November. At least 340,000 hectares of land also have been affected, worsening fears of food supply disruptions.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
