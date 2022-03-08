Watch Now: World's oldest competitive tennis player faces Russian bombing in Ukraine

The world's oldest tennis player says he is living through his worst nightmare, as Russian forces bomb his home city of Kharkiv.
Drone enthusiasts are risking their lives by forming a volunteer force to help their country repel the Russian invasion -- by spying on the enemy from the air. See a sample of what they've found so far.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war”
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia shared messages of defiance on March 2 amid Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.
Russian forces seized the Black Sea port of Kherson in an effort to cut Ukraine off from its coastline. It’s the first major city to fall. Live updates here.
The latest developments from Ukraine as a Russian military convoy stalls on its way to Kyiv and attacks intensify in Kharkiv. Both sides are ready for more talks.
Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Get complete coverage of the latest developments in Ukraine and the war's impact across the world. Note: Photos include some images that may disturb viewers.
Government officials, health workers and advocates say female genital mutilation cases rose alarmingly during the pandemic as lockdowns kept girls out of school, making them vulnerable to "cutters."
Evacuations of people fleeing Ukrainian cities along safe corridors have begun, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees has reached 2 million.
