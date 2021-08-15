'We can hear people screaming under the rubble.' Harrowing stories emerge in Haiti

"He was a great guy," Pierre told USA Today. "We grew up together. It was painful to watch. He was too young."

In Port-au-Prince, the early-morning shaking brought back memories of the deadly 2010 quake, Naomi Verneus told The Associated Press.

"I woke up and didn't have time to put my shoes on," she said. "We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street."

"In my neighborhood, I heard people screaming," Sephora Pierre Louis of Port-au-Prince told Reuters. "They were flying outside. At least they know to go outside. In 2010, they didn't know what to do. People are still outside in the street."

"In the beginning I didn't think of an earthquake," Jean-Wickens Merone, a spokesperson with World Vision Haiti in Port-au-Prince, told CNN. "I felt a shake but as it lasted more than five to 10 seconds, I realized it was an earthquake. Both sides of the house was shaking. I wasn't panicked. I realized it would take seconds to get out of house and it was best to let it pass."

