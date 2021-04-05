Website: North Korea won't participate in Tokyo Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean website says the country will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sports in DPR Korea website said Tuesday the decision was made during a national Olympic Committee meeting on March 25 where members prioritized protecting athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

The country's official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the website describes itself as being run by the North’s Sports Ministry. North Korea's state media previously reported the committee met but not the outcome of the meeting.

South Korea’s Olympic Committee said it hasn’t been informed of North Korea’s decision, and the government could not immediately confirm the website's operator.

North Korea sent 22 athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, along with government officials, performance artists, journalists and a 230-member cheering group.

The contingent included the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a move which helped it initiate diplomacy with South Korea and the United States.