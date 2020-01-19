Well-wishers greet UK queen after Harry, Meghan announcement

SANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was all smiles as she made her way to church Sunday after a momentous announcement that Prince Harry and wife Meghan would cut almost all of their ties to the royal family in favor of a more private life.

She was greeted by royal supporters as she entered the church near her Sandringham House estate with her son Prince Andrew.

Elizabeth, 93, has been managing a family crisis caused by Harry and Meghan's determination to spend most of their time in Canada and to completely alter their relationship with the rest of the royals.

In a statement released Saturday evening, she put the best possible face on events by saying: “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

Harry and Meghan haven't yet commented on the new relationship expected to begin this spring. His father Prince Charles and brother Prince William have also been silent.

