West African leaders hold emergency Mali summit in Ghana

After taking power this week, Goita assured that elections would still be held, however, it’s unclear what part the military will play in the government given his latest actions.

The international community has condemned this latest power grab, demanding a transitional civilian government be put in place immediately. The African Union and ECOWAS were in Mali for mediations when N’Daw and Ouane resigned. The U.N. Security Council says they resigned under duress. The U.S. has already pulled its security force support and other bodies, including the EU and France, are threatening sanctions.

Goita has justified his actions saying there was discord within the transitional government and that he wasn't consulted, per the transitional charter, when the new government was chosen.

Akufo-Addo said Sunday that ECOWAS was committed “to the peaceful transition in Mali, with the basic goal of restoring democratic government, and working for the stability of Mali and of our region.”