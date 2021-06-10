Western Balkan leaders pleased with EU investment plan

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Western Balkan leaders meeting in the Albanian capital Tirana Thursday voiced satisfaction with a large investment plan announced for the region by the European Union — which they all hope to join some day.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the investment plan as the EU's "greatest historic move toward the Western Balkans.” He said it would lead to “a fundamental improvement of the road, railway and port infrastructure, inter-connectivity, energy sector and digitalization.”

Thursday's talks in Tirana brought together the leaders of Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said the project would mobilize 9 billion euros ($11 billion) and potentially raise investment of up to 20 billion euros ($24 billion) in 2021-27 for the region, which has a combined population of about 18 million.

It's intended to spur long-term recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and to better connect regional economies with each other and with the EU.

As a first success, Varhelyi announced the free roaming use of cellphones in the region.