'WeThe15' stresses rights of 1.2 billion with disabilities

TOKYO (AP) — The opening next week of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo is being used as a stage to launch a human-rights movement aimed at the world’s 1.2 billion people with disabilities.

The campaign is called “WeThe15”and gets its name from World Health Organization estimates that persons with disabilities represent 15% of the global population. The campaign is being spearheaded by the International Paralympic Committee, UN Human Rights, the International Disability Alliance, and others.

The IPC is also hooking up in the campaign with other sports bodies including the Special Olympics, the Invictus Games Foundation, and the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf.

Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC, told The Associated Press that “WeThe15” aims to put persons with disabilities on the inclusion agenda along with “ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation.”

“We have seen other movements like LBGTQ, Black Lives Matter, the Me Too movement, and we need a similar movement for persons with a disability," Parsons said.