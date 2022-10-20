What happens next after Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister?

By Luke McGee, Rob Picheta and Christian Edwards, CNN
resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday after a disastrous six-week premiership has set the ball rolling on the race to be the next Conservative Party leader.
A new leader, who as head of the largest party in the House of Commons becomes Britain's prime minister, is expected to be announced on Friday October 28, according to the Conservative Party official responsible for the process.
The opposition Labour Party, which opinion polls put on course for a landslide victory, immediately demanded an early general election.
"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos," its leader Keir Starmer said after Truss resigned. "We need a general election, now."
But a fresh election is no certainty, even as Britain prepares for its fifth leader in just over six years.
Instead, the Conservative Party is about to pick its third leader since the last general election in 2019.
Who might succeed Liz Truss as Britain's prime minister?
Rishi Sunak
Sunak has proved to be something of a prophet of the government's demise, as many of the predictions he made during this summer's leadership about Truss's economic plan came to pass.
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) warned that Truss's unfunded tax cuts would lead to a run on sterling, a panic in the bond market and concern from the International Monetary Fund. Perhaps even he would have been surprised by the pace with which he was proved right.
Sunak has experience of economic crisis-fighting, having guided the UK through the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also secured the most votes from MPs in the last leadership election -- comfortably clearing the new threshold with 137 endorsements. Although Truss eventually won the decisive members' vote, Sunak only lost narrowly -- with 43% of the vote.
The trust he has among MPs -- and the vindication his predictions have gained -- may make him the most likely next set of hands to steer the ship.
Penny Mordaunt
The Leader of the House of Commons may have had a dress rehearsal for being prime minister this week, after stepping in for an absent Liz Truss at a debate.
"The prime minister is not under a desk," Mordaunt confirmed Tuesday -- in a performance that seemed as much about pitching herself as it did about helping the PM.
Mordaunt came third in the last leadership election, narrowly missing out on being put before the members. With 105 votes from MPs in the last election, she too is expected to clear the newt threshold.
She is expected to perform well among the party membership, in part due to her military credentials. Mordaunt is a reservist of the Royal Navy and served a short spell as Secretary of State for Defense.
Like Sunak, she is from the more moderate wing of the party. There was even talk among MPs of the two forming a "dream team" ticket, although this is yet to materialize -- and it is unclear if either would accept being chancellor over taking the top job.
Kemi Badenoch
Badenoch came fourth in this summer's leadership election -- securing only 59 votes from MPs -- but was consistently rated by pollsters as a favorite among Conservative grassroots members.
One of the younger MPs in the running, Badenoch quickly won the endorsement of long-serving Tory grandee Michael Gove, who praised her as the "outstanding talent" in the party.
Badenoch is from the right of the Tory party -- and in her previous leadership bid suggested that the government's climate targets might prove too costly.
With Truss's votes from MPs now up for grabs, Badenoch may have an outside chance of clearing the threshold and making it to the members' vote.
Boris Johnson
Multiple allies have made the case that Johnson could be a unity candidate who could bring stability to the country, despite the fact he resigned in disgrace only a few months ago after a series of scandals came together, making his position untenable.
When asked by CNN how they could justify Johnson standing to be PM again, one MP who campaigned for Johnson in the 2019 leadership campaign, said: "Socialists will destroy our economy and if you don't understand that then I genuinely fear for our future."
Another MP who supported Johnson in 2019 said he was the only candidate who could comfortably win over both Conservative MPs and members of the Conservative Party.
Johnson's closest allies said they were aware he was being actively lobbied in the hours after Truss' resignation speech, making the case to him that he represented the party's best shot at stability in the medium term.
In his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson made one of his characteristic allusions to ancient history. He said he would "return to his plough" like the Roman statesman Cincinnatus -- suggesting a quieter life on the backbenches. But that's not how Cincinnatus saw out his days. He was called back from his plough to return to Rome for a second term -- this time as a dictator.
Some suspect that the new 100-vote threshold is an attempt by the Conservative Party to render another Johnson term impossible. He would be expected to perform extremely well in a vote by the party membership -- but the high threshold of votes from MPs means it is unlikely to get to that stage.
Grant Shapps
It is a sign of the disorder of the last days of Truss's government that she elevated Grant Shapps to home secretary -- despite not offering him a ministerial role of any sort when she first took office.
Shapps served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson. He put himself forward to succeed him in the previous leadership election -- only to withdraw from the race three days later, after failing to secure the requisite 20 MPs' votes to proceed to the next round.
The new threshold will likely prove too high for Shapps -- but his criticism of Truss' government from the outset may have won him the support of more MPs than last time.
Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace, defense secretary and another ex-military man, was tipped to succeed Johnson in the last leadership contest -- polling extremely well among Conservative members. However, he never ran in that election, and it is unclear if his position will have changed since then.
Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman's resignation as home secretary on Wednesday night may have been a precursor to a possible leadership bid. The former attorney-general has not run before -- but with her hard-line stance on immigration, might look set to drag the party further to the right.
Theresa May
Former prime minister Theresa May has also been floated as a possible "unity" candidate to succeed Truss. May tried to bring together the warring wings of the Conservative party over Brexit, in move that ultimately saw her replaced by Boris Johnson. As the party has proven unable to resolve its disputes this time round, another attempt at compromise may soon be in order.
last Conservative leadership election took almost two months -- longer than Truss will spend as prime minister -- the next one will be swift.
Graham Brady, leader of the 1922 Committee, which represents rank-and-file Conservative members of parliament, announced that the new leader will be chosen by next Friday.
Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, is expected to announce how the next leader will be chosen.
The candidates to replace Truss will need at least 100 nominations from Conservative MPs, Brady said. Requiring 100 endorsements to proceed in the race effectively narrows the field of potential candidates to a maximum of three.
In the event that only one candidate emerges, there could be a new party leader and prime minster by Monday, Brady said.
British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, delivers remarks outside Downing Street announcing her resignation after holding office for 46 days. She becomes the UK's shortest-serving leader ever.
But if more than one candidate crosses this threshold, they will be put to the party membership in a quick online ballot, with the new Prime Minister announced next Friday.
The contest will conclude in time for a crucial economic statement by Britain's finance minister, set for October 31.
Two more years?
"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people," Starmer said in a statement Thursday.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is leading the calls for a general election.
Yet the British people may still have two years to wait before they can give their consent at the next general election.
As long as the government can command the confidence of the House of Commons, it can decide when to call an election. For all their turmoil, the Conservatives have a healthy working majority of 71 in Parliament and it's unlikely their MPs would voluntarily opt for an election that could see them lose their jobs.
Currently, the Conservatives are trailing Labour in opinion polls by virtually historic levels, indicating a near wipe-out for the party.
Although many Conservative lawmakers have voiced their despair at the state of their party, it remains to be seen whether enough of them would join Labour in a potential vote for a general election -- since many of these Tory MPs would effectively be voting themselves out of a job.
The next nationwide poll does not need to take place until January 2025 at the latest, and has been generally expected to occur in mid-2024, which is the time of the year that general elections usually take place in Britain.
A government needs Parliament to green-light plans for a new vote, and as soon as that happens a six-week election campaign period begins.
But the issue of a general election is certain to dominate British politics and dog the new prime minister, given the whirlwind of changes at the heart of government since the last vote.
Photos from Liz Truss' short stint as British prime minister
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 Truss quit after losing support of Conservative lawmakers following weeks of turmoil over botched economic plan. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
