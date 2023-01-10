 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 10 series
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.

“Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday of the scene around Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar.

“The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes,” Zelenskyy said. “This is what madness looks like.”

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russia has thrown “a large number of storm groups” into the battle.

“The enemy is advancing literally on the bodies of their own soldiers and is massively using artillery, rocket launchers and mortars, hitting their own troops,” she said.

People are also reading…

Russian troops alongside soldiers from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, have advanced in recent days in Soledar and “are likely in control of most of the settlement,” the U.K. Defense Ministry tweeted Monday.

It said that taking Soledar, 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bakhmut, is likely Moscow’s immediate military objective and part of a strategy to encircle Bakhmut.

But it added that “Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes” in the area.

An exceptional feature of the fighting near Bakhmut is that some of the fighting has been around entrances to disused salt mine tunnels which run for some 200 kilometers (120 miles) underneath the area, the British intelligence report noted.

“Both sides are likely concerned that (the tunnels) could be used for infiltration behind their lines,” it said.

Several front-line cities in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk provinces have witnessed intense fighting in recent months.

Together, the provinces make up the Donbas, a broad industrial region bordering Russia that Russian President Vladimir Putin identified as a focus from the war’s outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought since 2014.

Russia’s grinding eastern offensive captured almost all of Luhansk during the summer. Donetsk escaped the same fate, and the Russian military subsequently poured manpower and resources around Bakhmut.

After Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city of Kherson last November, the battle heated up around Bakhmut.

Taking Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.

Like Mariupol and other contested cities, Bakhmut has endured a long siege, spending weeks without water and power even before Moscow launched massive strikes to take out public utilities across Ukraine.

The Donetsk region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, estimated more than two months ago that 90% of Bakhmut’s prewar population of over 70,000 had fled since Moscow focused on seizing the entire Donbas.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The book “Spare" also included incendiary revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan. The Associated Press purchased a copy of the book, which is due to be published next week. Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the allegations.

Iran releases prominent actress held over protests

Iran releases prominent actress held over protests

Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning "The Salesman," was released on bail.

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter

Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Bradley armored vehicles are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of Russia's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion. Continued Russian shelling and assaults were reported in the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Britain said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level."

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

Brazilian authorities say they are looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an unprecedented display for Latin America’s largest nation, thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday. Many of them said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks

In troubled Mexico prison, inmates ruled their cell blocks

The violent prison break that killed 17 people — mostly guards — and resulted in the escape of 30 inmates has revealed a shocking level of self-rule by prisoners inside the troubled prison in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media

Prince Harry has accused the royal family of being complicit in his wife Meghan’s pain and Harry claimed that his stepmother Camilla had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation. Harry said in interviews that members of the royal family got “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News