India will surpass China's population this month. Or maybe in July. Or, perhaps it's happened already?
Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title as the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. But they know it's going to happen soon, if it hasn't occurred by now.
China has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world's 8 billion people.
"Actually, there is no way we can know exactly when India will surpass China," said Bruno Schoumaker, a demographer at Université catholique de Louvain in Belgium. "There is some uncertainty, not only about India's population, but also China's population."
Still, when is it happening?
Mathematical calculations from a range of surveys, as well as birth and death records, project that India will overtake China sometime in the middle of April. But demographers warn that it should be taken with a grain of salt since the numbers are fuzzy and could be revised.
"It's a crude approximation, a best guess," said Patrick Gerland, chief of the population estimates and projections section at the U.N. in New York.
Not long ago, India wasn't expected to become most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China's fertility rate, with families having fewer children.
How is it calculated?
Demographers at the U.N. Population Division make estimates based on projections from a wide variety of data sources to get what they believe are the most up-to-date demographic numbers. The last update to the data used for these calculations for both India and China was July 2022, said Sara Hertog, a U.N. population affairs officer in New York.
The demographers then use a statistical technique to infer when India's population has surpassed that of China, according to Stuart Gietel-Basten, a professor at Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi.
"The reality, of course, is that these estimates are just that," Gietel-Basten said. "But at least they are based on a relatively solid and consistent methodology."
Where do the numbers come from?
The foundations of both nations' numbers are censuses, or head counts, conducted every decade.
China's last census was in 2020. Demographers used birth and death records, along with other administrative data, to calculate how the population has grown since then.
India's last census was in 2011. Its scheduled 2021 census was postponed by COVID-19. Without an actual door-to-door count for more than a decade, sample surveys have filled in the gaps to help demographers and India itself understand its population, said Alok Vajpeyi of the New Delhi-based non-government organization, Population Foundation of India.
Among the most important is the Sample Registration System, India's large-scale demographic survey that gathers data on such things as births, deaths, fertility and more.
Andrea Wojnar, the United Nations Population Fund's representative for India, said the agency is confident in the survey's numbers "because it uses a very robust methodology."
Why is India moving ahead?
China has an aging population with stagnant growth even after the government seven years ago retreated from a one-child policy, and just two years ago said couples could have three children.
India has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate and a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades.
India has more babies born each year than in any other country, while China has joined many European countries in having more deaths each year than births, said Dudley Poston, Jr., an emeritus professor of sociology at Texas A&M University.
Why does this matter?
There's more than bragging rights at stake over which nation is the world's most populous — there are social and economic consequences. In India, that means a growing labor force and growth that sparks economic activity. In China, that means fewer working-age adults able to support an aging population.
Once a country hits a low fertility level, it's often hard to recover population growth, even with changes in government policy to encourage more births, said Toshiko Kaneda, technical director of demographic research at the Population Reference Bureau in Washington.
"Psychologically, it will be tough for China, especially given the rivalry in other areas between the two countries," Gietel-Basten said. "It is a big moment in human history as the baton is passed to India."
How every state's population compares to countries around the world
The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but it’s neither the largest country nor the most populated (those titles belong to Russia and China, respectively). In fact, if you come from a small state like Rhode Island or Connecticut, or a state that’s sparsely populated such as Wyoming or Vermont, the U.S. can feel downright intimate. You may feel like you know everyone in your town and that there’s nothing new to see.
But consider this: For every state across the nation, there’s a country that has an equivalent population somewhere else in the world. Looking at how states compare to foreign countries can help you conceptualize just how many people live in any particular area of the U.S. Put into action, that means Wisconsin actually looks a lot like Denmark, and New Hampshire is home to just as many people as Equatorial Guinea. Likewise, adding up the populations of Burkina Faso and Eswatini gives you the same population as the state of Florida. It can turn the way you usually see your state completely on its head.
To help people conceptualize just how many people live in the U.S.,
Stacker calculated how every state’s population compares with countries around the world using 2019 population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and World Bank. We also looked at news articles, data from think tanks, and other resources to find out the reasons behind any major shifts in the populations of these countries in recent years.
While most of us are still stuck at home during the pandemic, it can be a fun mental escape to figure out which country your state resembles in terms of population. Click through to see how your home state’s population relates to other countries around the world.
Alabama
- State population (2019): 4.9 million
- State population greater than: 93 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Central African Republic (4.7 million) plus Curaçao (157,540)
Right now, Alabama’s population is roughly equal to that of the Central African Republic (a country that recently experienced escalating violence that
displaced some civilians) plus the Caribbean island of Curaçao. That might change in the coming years, though. Meager population growth in the Southern state puts it at risk of losing a seat in Congress at the end of 2020.
Alaska
- State population (2019): 731,545
- State population greater than: 52 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Solomon Islands (669,820) plus Marshall Islands (58,790)
The Solomon Islands has seen a
large increase in population in recent decades, more than doubling the number of people between 1990 and the present day. It is now home to one of the largest economies in the region, according to Bloomberg.
Arizona
- State population (2019): 7.3 million
- State population greater than: 114 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Laos (7.2 million) plus Aruba (106,310)
When the U.S. heavily bombed Laos between 1964 and 1973, the rate of the country’s
population growth dropped substantially. According to History.com, the Southeast Asian country lost a tenth of its population by 1975, and 25% of its people became refugees. Laos then saw a huge baby boom throughout the 1980s and into the mid-1990s.
Arkansas
- State population (2019): 3.0 million
- State population greater than: 81 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Armenia (3.0 million) plus Marshall Islands (58,790)
Armenia lost a 44-day war against Azerbaijan for control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020. Activists in the country say that
doubling the country’s population will help ensure the survival of Armenia, per The Armenian Mirror-Spectator.
California
- State population (2019): 39.5 million
- State population greater than: 181 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Iraq (39.3 million) plus Samoa (197,100)
Iraq’s population has been affected by years of regional conflict. As of late November 2020, the country had nearly a quarter of a million Syrian refugees, along with another
40,875 refugees from other countries, in cities and camps within its borders, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported.
Colorado
- State population (2019): 5.8 million
- State population greater than: 103 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Singapore (5.7 million) plus St. Kitts and Nevis (52,830)
In 2020, Singapore’s population dropped for the first time in 17 years. Bloomberg points to the
exodus of foreigners during the pandemic, as well as a deep recession, as the reasons behind the falling population.
Connecticut
- State population (2019): 3.6 million
- State population greater than: 86 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Uruguay (3.5 million) plus Seychelles (97,630)
Uruguay’s population has remained
largely steady over the last decade. The country did have a high proportion of aging people compared to working-age folks in its borders around June 2020, according to the Population Reference Bureau, which may explain a brief period of negative population growth in the early 2000s.
Delaware
- State population (2019): 973,764
- State population greater than: 57 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Djibouti (973,560)
Djibouti has one of the highest proportions of refugees compared to its overall population among countries worldwide. Mirage News reported in December 2020 that around
3% of all people living in the Horn of Africa nation are refugees.
Florida
- State population (2019): 21.5 million
- State population greater than: 159 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Burkina Faso (20.3 million) and Eswatini (1.1 million)
Unrest and security issues are making everyday life a challenge for people in Burkina Faso. Al Jazeera wrote that around
1 million people in the landlocked West African nation have fled their homes and at least 1,200 people have perished in recent years, which could impact the broader population.
Georgia
- State population (2019): 10.6 million
- State population greater than: 130 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Sweden (10.3 million) plus Vanuatu (299,880)
Parent-friendly policies and programs have helped Sweden increase its fertility rate in recent years. The BBC said in mid-2020 that the fertility rate in the European nation has climbed to
1.9 children per woman, which will likely affect the overall population.
Hawaii
- State population (2019): 1.4 million
- State population greater than: 64 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Trinidad and Tobago (1.4 million) plus Palau (18,010)
Trinidad and Tobago usually sees a
population surge in February. That’s when the popular holiday of Carnival occurs, drawing members of the country’s diaspora home from countries around the world, per Amnesty International.
Idaho
- State population (2019): 1.8 million
- State population greater than: 65 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Bahrain (1.6 million) plus Kiribati (117,610)
The kingdom of Bahrain has a lower-than-average fertility rate compared to the rest of the world. As a result, its
population number is at risk of declining, according to Asia Times.
Illinois
- State population (2019): 12.7 million
- State population greater than: 142 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Rwanda (12.6 million) plus Saint Maarten (40,730)
Rwanda experienced a dramatic decline in population in the mid-1990s, when a genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group killed an
estimated 500,000-600,000 people and displaced countless others. The country has since made a recovery, and after many years of peace its population has climbed to 12.6 million people.
Indiana
- State population (2019): 6.7 million
- State population greater than: 108 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Nicaragua (6.5 million) plus St. Lucia (182,790)
Nicaragua’s fertility rate dropped to 2.2 kids per woman from about six in 1980. As a result, its population has shifted into the intermediate phase of the “age-structural transition,” which puts the median age of its population between
26 and 35 years old, per New Security Beat.
Iowa
- State population (2019): 3.2 million
- State population greater than: 81 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Armenia (3.0 million) plus Samoa (197,100)
World Bank data shows that Samoa’s fertility rate has
declined substantially in recent years. In 1960, the country had nearly eight children per woman, and now the number is about half that. As a result, its population growth rate has ebbed and flowed over the last few decades.
Kansas
- State population (2019): 2.9 million
- State population greater than: 79 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Albania (2.9 million) plus Marshall Islands (58,790)
Emigration out of Albania in the late 1990s caused a drop in the southeastern European nation’s population. The trend may have been a result of the fall of communism and the greater freedoms Albanians earned.
Kentucky
- State population (2019): 4.5 million
- State population greater than: 90 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Panama (4.2 million) plus Sao Tome and Principe (215,060)
The fertility rate in Panama has shrunk by
more than half since 1960. While its population has continued to climb, the rate at which it’s growing has been on the decline since the mid-1960s.
Louisiana
- State population (2019): 4.6 million
- State population greater than: 91 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Mauritania (4.5 million) plus Kiribati (117,610)
Mauritania lost
hundreds from its population in 1989 after it experienced border violence with Senegal, according to the UNHCR. After that, Mauritania decided to repatriate immigrants from Senegal and expel its Black population en masse, which caused a shift in the demographics.
Maine
- State population (2019): 1.3 million
- State population greater than: 62 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Estonia (1.3 million) plus Nauru (12,580)
Estonia is facing the challenge of a declining population this year and in the future. However, the negative trend has been slightly offset by
positive net migration from other European countries in recent years, according to Intellinews.
Maryland
- State population (2019): 6.0 million
- State population greater than: 105 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Turkmenistan (5.9 million) plus Seychelles (97,630)
Prior to the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the Soviet Socialist Republic of Turkmenia reportedly had a population of 3.7 million people, per Radio Free Europe. Now, the country says it’s home to
6.2 million people (higher than the World Bank’s estimates).
Massachusetts
- State population (2019): 6.9 million
- State population greater than: 110 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Lebanon (6.9 million) plus San Marino (33,860)
Lebanon has experienced fluctuations in its population growth rate throughout the 21st century, largely due to the political climate of the country. Around
20% of the country’s population was non-Lebanese as of 2019, per Arab News.
Michigan
- State population (2019): 10.0 million
- State population greater than: 126 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: United Arab Emirates (9.8 million) plus Sao Tome and Principe (215,060)
The United Arab Emirates are a popular place for expatriates to relocate, which helps keep its population numbers up. Around
90% of its population is expats, per ABC News.
Minnesota
- State population (2019): 5.6 million
- State population greater than: 102 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Finland (5.5 million) plus Kiribati (117,610)
Finland’s population has remained largely steady over the last 60 years, climbing from around
4.5 million in 1960 to 5.5 million in 2020. The main change its population has experienced is between urban and rural residents. The country’s urban population has increased substantially since 1960 amid falling numbers of people living in rural areas.
Mississippi
- State population (2019): 3.0 million
- State population greater than: 81 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Armenia (3.0 million) plus Palau (18,010)
Throughout the 21st century, Palau has seen its
fertility rate mostly increase and its infant mortality rate drop substantially. Its population fell slightly in the early 2000s, but since 2010, it has been on a slight upward trend.
Missouri
- State population (2019): 6.1 million
- State population greater than: 105 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Turkmenistan (5.9 million) plus St. Lucia (182,790)
St. Lucia’s population has
more than doubled since 1960. Throughout that time, the Caribbean nation has also seen its life expectancy climb from just under 60 years old to nearly 80, and its infant mortality rate has fallen substantially.
Montana
- State population (2019): 1.1 million
- State population greater than: 57 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Djibouti (973,560) plus Isle of Man (84,580)
Despite a graph of its
population growth rate looking like a roller coaster since 1960, the Isle of Man has seen its overall population double over the last six decades. Interestingly, while many other countries have experienced a rise in urbanization, the Isle of Man has seen both its urban and rural populations grow in parallel over the last 60 years.
Nebraska
- State population (2019): 1.9 million
- State population greater than: 68 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Guinea-Bissau (1.9 million) plus Nauru (12,580)
Improvements in the
health of its residents and overall life expectancy has helped the population of Guinea-Bissau grow since 1960. However, the country did see a major drop in its population growth rate in the 1970s after it fought for independence against the Portuguese.
Nevada
- State population (2019): 3.1 million
- State population greater than: 81 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Armenia (3.0 million) plus Kiribati (117,610)
Despite occupying a territory similar in size to India, Kiribati dealt with an
overpopulation problem, as reported by the BBC in 2014. Most residents live on the tiny island of South Tarawa, creating a population density that rivals Hong Kong and Tokyo.
New Hampshire
- State population (2019): 1.4 million
- State population greater than: 63 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Equatorial Guinea (1.4 million)
Equatorial Guinea saw its
gross domestic product skyrocket at the turn of the 21st century. But despite the increased wealth, it still experiences high rates of poverty and homelessness, which could impact the growth of its population, says Borgen Magazine.
New Jersey
- State population (2019): 8.9 million
- State population greater than: 120 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Austria (8.9 million)
Austria’s population has
climbed steadily since 1960, when just over 7 million people lived in the country. Interestingly, its population growth rate dipped during the mid-2000s, perhaps due to the global economic recession.
New Mexico
- State population (2019): 2.1 million
- State population greater than: 70 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Slovenia (2.1 million)
While most ex-communist countries in Europe have seen their population go on a downward trend, Slovenia’s one of the few whose
populations are on the rise, says Reporting Democracy. This may be due to the increase in foreign workers who’ve come to the country to help fill a labor shortage.
New York
- State population (2019): 19.5 million
- State population greater than: 157 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Romania (19.4 million) plus Isle of Man (84,580)
Romania had intended to conduct a census in 2021. However, it has since
postponed the census by a year due to COVID-19, which will mean there’s a delay in updated data on the number of people living in the country and their demographics.
North Carolina
- State population (2019): 10.5 million
- State population greater than: 130 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Sweden (10.3 million) plus Samoa (197,100)
Sweden’s population has climbed from just under
8 million people in 1960 to more than 10 million today. Experts say that it may need a much higher net immigration in order to keep Sweden’s age structure stable, as its population is aging, per The Overpopulation Project.
North Dakota
- State population (2019): 762,062
- State population greater than: 52 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Solomon Islands (669,820) plus Isle of Man (84,580)
The infant mortality rate in the Solomon Islands has fallen from about
12% in 1960 to less than 2% today. The improvement has played a role in the rapid growth of the country’s population, which was a sixth as large as it is today in 1960.
Ohio
- State population (2019): 11.7 million
- State population greater than: 139 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Burundi (11.5 million) plus Curacao (157,540)
Burundi’s population grows by about
3.25% annually, per the Population Media Center. If the current trend continues, the country may see its population double in about 22 years.
Oklahoma
- State population (2019): 4.0 million
- State population greater than: 87 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Georgia (3.7 million) plus Sao Tome and Principe (215,060)
Economic and political turmoil in Georgia caused a
mass exodus of people from 1989 to 2002, according to the Jamestown Foundation. A continued downward trend of Georgia’s population may leave the country with just over 1 million people in 50 years.
Oregon
- State population (2019): 4.2 million
- State population greater than: 89 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Kuwait (4.2 million)
Kuwait’s population declined in the early-to-mid-1990s after the Persian Gulf War. The country’s population has since recovered and is
now about double what it was in 1990.
Pennsylvania
- State population (2019): 12.8 million
- State population greater than: 143 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Guinea (12.8 million) plus British Virgin Islands (30,030)
Guinea’s population has been
rising since at least 1960. During that time, the country has also seen its life expectancy rise to around 60 years old and its infant mortality rate drop significantly.
Rhode Island
- State population (2019): 1.1 million
- State population greater than: 57 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Djibouti (973,560) plus Isle of Man (84,580)
The
life expectancy in Djibouti has climbed by more than 20 years since 1960. That, along with improved infant mortality rates, has helped the country’s population climb significantly over the last few decades.
South Carolina
- State population (2019): 5.1 million
- State population greater than: 98 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Costa Rica (5.0 million) plus Seychelles (97,630)
Costa Rica’s declining fertility rate has been threatening its population for years. After lifting a ban on in vitro fertilization in 2012, the country welcomed its
first IVF baby in 2020, offering some hope to the future of the country’s population.
South Dakota
- State population (2019): 884,659
- State population greater than: 55 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Comoros (850,890) plus Gibraltar (33,700)
Comoros has seen its population more than double in the last four decades. According to The New York Times, the rising population is threatening the
health of the country’s forests.
Tennessee
- State population (2019): 6.8 million
- State population greater than: 109 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Libya (6.8 million) plus Faroe Islands (48,680)
Libya is a
rapidly growing and urbanizing country, World Bank data shows. After a long period of decline, its population growth rate made a turnaround in 2010 and is now at about 1.5%.
Texas
- State population (2019): 29.0 million
- State population greater than: 168 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Nepal (28.6 million) plus Iceland (361,310)
Nepal’s population is projected to surpass
30 million when the country conducts its census later this year, per the Nepali Times. The census is also expected to show that its population pyramid has a “youth bulge.”
Utah
- State population (2019): 3.2 million
- State population greater than: 82 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Armenia (3.0 million) plus Sao Tome and Principe (215,060)
Armenia’s population may soon be affected by a falling fertility rate. In 1960, the country averaged nearly
five children per woman. That number has since dropped to fewer than two children per woman, on average.
Vermont
- State population (2019): 623,989
- State population greater than: 50 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Montenegro (622,140)
Some of Montenegro’s population growth from 1990 to 2011 can be credited to incoming immigration. During that period, around 75,600 people relocated to the country. By 2011, a
fifth of the country’s population was composed of immigrants, says Reporting Democracy.
Virginia
- State population (2019): 8.5 million
- State population greater than: 117 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Togo (8.1 million) plus Brunei Darussalam (433,290)
From an infant mortality rate
higher than 15% in 1960, Togo has made substantial improvements to the health of its population over the last few decades. The country has since seen its life expectancy and general population go up.
Washington
- State population (2019): 7.6 million
- State population greater than: 115 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Hong Kong (7.5 million) plus Aruba (106,310)
Hong Kong’s fertility rate is staggeringly low at just
1.7 children per woman as of 2018, per the South China Morning Post. It may face a population crisis in the coming years if it does not achieve a replacement level of 2.1.
West Virginia
- State population (2019): 1.8 million
- State population greater than: 65 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Bahrain (1.6 million) plus Kiribati (117,610)
The Bahraini government reports that its annual population
growth rate is 7.4% on average. It projects its population to grow to 2.1 million by 2030.
Wisconsin
- State population (2019): 5.8 million
- State population greater than: 104 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Denmark (5.8 million)
Denmark has been trying to protect its population by curbing low fertility rates in recent years. It has used wealth distribution policies to make it easy for people to have children and in 2020 raised its fertility rate to
1.7 births per woman, up from 1.4 in 1993, Reason reported in March 2020.
Wyoming
- State population (2019): 578,759
- State population greater than: 47 of 216 countries
- Population equal to: Cape Verde (549,930) plus Palau (18,010)
While the continent of Africa is largely expected to have a
population boom through the year 2100, Cape Verde may not be a major contributor. It is one of just seven African nations with a fertility rate below 2.37 births per woman, the average across the globe, according to a July 2020 report from Quartz Africa.
Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida.
