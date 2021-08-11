Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

Andrew, whose royal title is His Royal Highness The Duke of York, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and a brother of Prince Charles.

Originally second in line to the throne, he became number three when Prince William was born, and has slipped lower following subsequent royal births. He is now number nine in the line of succession.

Being the "spare heir" is a notoriously tricky role to fill. Over the course of his lifetime, Andrew has seen his chances of acceding to the throne diminish -- yet he still faces all the scrutiny and expectations that come with being a royal.

Like other "spares," notably the Queen's sister, the late Princess Margaret, and more recently Prince Harry, Andrew was at times seen as the "party royal."

His colorful past is perhaps best illustrated by the number of nicknames UK tabloids have come up with for the prince over the years, from "Randy Andy" to "Airmiles Andy."