WHO panel OKs emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine

The announcement raised the prospect that the Chinese vaccine, which has already been exported by millions of doses in some countries, could join the U.N.’s arsenal against COVID-19 at a time when supplies of other Western-made or -developed vaccines have been lacking.

“The addition of (the Sinopharm) vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director general for access to health products.

Arnaud Didierlaurent, a professor at the University of Geneva’s medical school who chairs the advisory group, said it had requested additional studies from Sinopharm, and that there would be “continuous evaluation” of the vaccine.

“In fact, the work does not stop after the listing,” he said.

Medical regulators in the European Union, Britain and the United States have not examined the Sinopharm jab, which relies on relatively old vaccine technology.

The WHO, in what it called a first, said the vaccine would come a small sticker on the vaccine vials that changes color as it is exposed to heat, which will inform health workers about whether the vaccine can be safely used.