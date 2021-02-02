 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
View Comments
AP

WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease center in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Team member Peter Daszak told reporters later they had “excellent facilities, very informative meeting,” and he tweeted the team met with staff in charge of the health of livestock in Hubei province, toured laboratories and had an “in-depth” discussion along with questions and answers.

Further details of the visit were not announced.

The team members were wearing full protective gear during Tuesday's visit, a further indication of the work China has put into preparations for the WHO visit to Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 illnesses emerged in late 2019.

Outside their hotel and in public spaces, the experts have consistently worn masks and professional or business casual attire, but it's not clear if they have worn full-body protective suits at the research institutes, hospitals and markets they've visited previously.

Intense negotiations preceded the WHO visit to Wuhan since China has maintained strict controls on access to information about the virus, possibly to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

But on Monday, WHO officials in Geneva pushed back against suggestions the team of experts from 10 countries was not getting enough access or data.

WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the team has plans to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, considered among the major sources of information about the virus' origins. Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said the agency was continuing to ask for more data and said anyone with information about how the pandemic started should share it with the organization.

The data the team assembles will add to what is expected to be a years-long quest for answers involving taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

China has largely stopped domestic transmission of the virus through sometimes draconian measures, including strict testing and electronic surveillance. Mask wearing in public is standard and lockdowns are routinely imposed on communities and even entire cities where cases are detected.

Schools have gone online and travel has been drastically cut during this month’s Lunar New Year holiday, with the government offering incentives for people to stay put in the cities rather than return to their home towns for family gatherings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Watch Now: Related Video

Diplomatic stand-off on Iran nuclear deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News