Why are China's COVID rules so strict?

BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its "zero-COVID" measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.

Weary of the policy that has confined millions of people to their homes in an attempt to isolate every infection, and with an eye on the freedoms now enjoyed elsewhere around the world, protests have broken out around China in recent days.

Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy. Here are some of the regulations:

