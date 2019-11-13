Why Ukraine matters, and not only to Trump and his rivals

And that hurts Ukraine’s negotiating position just as Zelenskiy is trying to end the five-year war with Moscow-backed separatists in the east, which has killed 13,000 and hobbled his country.

Trump is suspected of pressuring Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family, at the same time Trump was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid that Ukraine is using against Russian-backed separatists. Trump says he did nothing wrong.

“The Russians, as I said in my deposition, would love to see that humiliation of President Zelenskiy at the hands of the Americans,” said William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, as he described the knock-on effects of Trump’s foreign policy.

“That rule of law, that order that kept the peace in Europe and allowed for prosperity as well as peace in Europe was violated by the Russians,” Taylor said. “That, Mr. Chairman, affects us, it affects the world we live in ... this affects the kind of world that we want to see abroad.”

Some Ukrainian lawmakers are worried that the U.S. political furor could threaten aid Ukraine has come to depend on. The United States has poured billions of dollars into Ukraine, and has been one of the country’s most steadfast allies since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}