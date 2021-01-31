Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny detained as police clamp down on rallies

Speaking at that hearing, Navalny urged protesters to keep coming out. "They are the last barrier that prevents those in power from stealing everything. They are the real patriots," he said. "You will not be able to intimidate us -- we are the majority."

Live video feeds and social media videos Sunday showed crowds of people gathering in a number of cities, chanting "Putin is a thief," in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, in Siberia, live video showed police detaining drivers who were honking their car horns in support of the protesters. In response, demonstrators were heard chanting: "Let them go!"

People could be seen with their elbows linked, forming chains, chanting "Freedom!" and "Give back our money!" as they stood in front of the city hall in the center of Novosibirsk. Rows of riot police were standing in front of them.

Protesters marching along the snowy streets could be heard chanting: "Russia without Putin!" and "one for all, and all for one."

Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs earlier warned Russian citizens not to take part in the "unauthorized" protests. "The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia calls on citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests," the ministry said in an Instagram post.