Will US diplomats finally return to Havana, after a rash of mystery injuries?

Cuban government officials complained that while they allowed the FBI to visit the island to investigate the issue, US officials have shared little of the information they have gathered and, at times, insinuated that Cuba may be involved in a cover-up if an ally, like Russia, were behind the incidents.

Following the incidents and Trump's reversal of Obama's opening with Cuba, the US Embassy has become "a ghost ship manned by a skeleton crew" as one US diplomat, who served there after the draw-down and was not authorized to speak to the media, told CNN.

The diplomat said that, following the incidents, foreign service officers working in Havana lived several people to a house for security reasons and usually stayed for short tours of six months or less, making it difficult for them to get their bearings or develop contacts on the communist-run island.

The Biden administration has said they are reviewing all of the Trump administration's changes to Cuba policy, including the decision to pull diplomats from the embassy in Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been briefed on the diplomats injuries and would soon appoint a senior official to coordinate "continuing support to affected personnel," said State Department spokesman Ned Price at briefing last week.