With Merkel going, candidates fail to inspire German voters

BERLIN (AP) — It's not that politics bore him; quite the opposite. But Christoph Gillitzer is stumped by whom to vote for in Germany's federal election next month.

The retired engineer says he usually backs the underdog, yet the choices on offer Sept. 26 don't have him convinced.

“It's really difficult this time,” he said on a dreary Berlin morning this week.

Like Gillitzer, a large chunk of the German electorate remains undecided going into a parliamentary election that will determine who succeeds Angela Merkel as chancellor after her 16 years in office.

Recent surveys show that support for political parties has flattened out, with none forecast to receive more than a quarter of the vote.

Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats are neck-and-neck in the polls, closely followed by the environmentalist Greens, who are making their first bid for the chancellery.

“This is the first time that an incumbent chancellor hasn’t run again in a German election, so we have a completely new table of candidates,” Gregor Zons, a political scientist at the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, said. “For voters who have until now chosen Merkel, the situation is confusing.”