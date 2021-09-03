With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers' homes in their search for something tasty.
Villagers in Sangeh say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from a sanctuary to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack.
Worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, residents have been taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to placate the primates.
"We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious," villager Saskara Gustu Alit said.
About 600 of the macaques live in the forest sanctuary, swinging from the tall nutmeg trees and leaping about the famous Pura Bukit Sari temple, and are considered sacred.
In normal times the protected jungle area in the southeast of the Indonesian island is popular among local residents for wedding photos, as well as among international visitors. The relatively tame monkeys can be easily coaxed to sit on a shoulder or lap for a peanut or two.
Ordinarily, tourism is the main source of income for Bali's 4 million residents, who welcomed more than 5 million foreign visitors annually before the pandemic.
The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500.
Since July, when Indonesia banned all foreign travelers to the island and shut the sanctuary to local residents as well, there has been nobody.
Not only has that meant nobody bringing in extra food for the monkeys, the sanctuary has also lost out on its admission fees and is running low on money to purchase food for them, said operations manager Made Mohon.
The donations from villagers have helped, but they are also feeling the economic pinch and are gradually giving less and less, he said.
"This prolonged pandemic is beyond our expectations," Made Mohon said, "Food for monkeys has become a problem."
Food costs run about 850,000 rupiah ($60) a day, Made Mohon said, for 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cassava, the monkeys' staple food, and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of bananas.
The macaque is an omnivore and can eat a variety of animals and plants found in the jungle, but those in the Sangeh Monkey Forest have had enough contact with humans over the years that they seem to prefer other things.
And they're not afraid to take matters into their own hands, Gustu Alit said.
Frequently, monkeys wander into the village and sit on roofs, occasionally removing tiles and dropping them to the ground. When villagers put out daily religious offerings of food on their terraces, the monkeys jump down and make off with them.
Normally, the monkeys spend all day interacting with visitors — stealing sunglasses and water bottles, pulling at clothes, jumping on shoulders — and Gustu Alit theorizes that more than just being hungry, they're bored.
"That's why I have urged villagers here to come to the forest to play with the monkeys and offer them food," he said. "I think they need to interact with humans as often as possible so that they do not go wild."
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch, and more of this week's weirdest news
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear.
Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted home surveillance video on Facebook on Monday, showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth.
“Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?” Levine wrote in her post.
Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was “taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”
The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor's yard. It was apparently not interested in the contents: several rolls of toilet paper, she said.
“It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure,” Levine said.
Levine's post received numerous comments, including from people comparing it to the bear from the Charmin toilet paper commercials.
Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin
MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The beach-side landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of its exterior has degraded beyond repair.
The six-story high elephant statue in Margate, New Jersey, will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.
Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark on the Jersey Shore is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.
The new overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, Helfant said Tuesday.
During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding will be built around Lucy.
The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022, Helfant said.
———
This story has been updated to show that Lucy is not located on a boardwalk.
Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy disappeared over the weekend, as mysteriously as it arrived, after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community.
The rubber ducky was removed from the harbor sometime Saturday, likely because of concerns about Tropical Storm Henri, Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given was quoted as saying in the Bangor Daily News.
Despite the weather concerns, Given said, people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor.
The duck's arrival in the harbor two weekends ago was, and remains, a mystery. But Given said she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible.
“JOY simply is fowl play. In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences," the letter said. “Nothing embodies childhood more than being in a warm bath with your rubber ducky – the joy of not having a care in the world other than having to remember to wash behind our ears.”
Will the ducky return? That's not known — but the letter alluded to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.
Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won’t have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he starts kindergarten Friday.
At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest — and the latest of several youngsters in recent years — to complete the trail, after tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days.
It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards and other wildlife. So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said.
“The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored,” he said cheerfully in a phone interview from Virginia, where he lives with his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton.
His parents were so busy keeping him engaged and entertained that it distracted them from the physical pain of trudging over so many miles.
“It gave us a bond and a strength that we hadn’t realized before,” Cassie Sutton said.
Other youngsters have hiked the 2,193-mile (3,530 kilometers) trail that starts at Springer Mountain, Georgia, and ends atop Maine’s Mount Katahdin. Some babies have even been carried in backpacks by their determined parents.
Harvey was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January and he turned 5 before the family completed the journey last week in Maine.
He's several months younger than “Buddy Backpacker,” a boy who held the record for youngest to complete the trail in 2013, Harvey’s parents say.
But the youngest of all may be Juniper Netteburg, who finished the trail at age 4, wearing a Wonder Woman costume, with her parents and three siblings on Oct. 13, 2020, said her parents, who are missionary doctors.
Her family hiked sections over a period of months, but that still counts as long as they didn't skip any part of the trail, said Ken Bunning, president of Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association.
It may seem extreme for a kid, but a pediatrician sees no harm.
Kids are resilient enough to handle the experience as long as parents keep their social and emotional development in mind and scale the hike to kids' abilities, said Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a pediatrician and medical adviser to the American Camp Association.
For Harvey's hike, his parents decided to take a “mini retirement” from their real estate jobs in Lynchburg, Virginia. They’d been hiking with Harvey since he was 2, so the Appalachian Trail made sense to them.
It was mostly smooth sailing after a snowstorm in the Smoky Mountains forced them to backtrack more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) to safety over 2 1/2 days.
The family became accustomed to sleeping in a tent, waking at 5:30 a.m. and hiking all day. There was a simplicity to the routine and a camaraderie with other "thru hikers" that kept it from getting boring, Josh Sutton said.
Karl Donus Sakas, a hiker known as “Sugar Man” who accompanied the Suttons from Pennsylvania to the end in Maine, said Harvey had boundless energy.
“He’s pretty strong and tough. So often we’d get to camp and I'd be beaten and tired. And Little Man would say, ‘Let’s play freeze tag!’” he said.
The parents said the biggest challenge was keeping their son’s imagination engaged. Harvey made plans to build homes, construct space ships and host a lava party in discussions over miles and hours of hiking, Sakas said.
Sakas helped out by setting up a treasure hunt with faux maps, hidden toys and glow sticks on the trail over several days in New Jersey.
Some other thru hikers gave Little Man toys, including a pet rock, Hot Wheels and a pocket watch. At a Dollar General store, the boy bought a calculator to keep track of the miles.
The hike showed the strength of teamwork and further solidified the Suttons’ relationship, Cassie Sutton said. “We’re closer than ever before,” she said.
They completed the hike Aug. 9 atop Mount Katahdin. Now it's off to kindergarten for Little Man and back to work for his parents.
Harvey’s journey earned accolades from another hiking legend, Dale “Greybeard” Sanders, the oldest person to hike the trail, at age 82 in 2017.
“It’s going to change his life forever, and his parents’ life, too. The kid went through some hardships, but don’t we all? Hardships make us stronger,” said Sanders, now 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee. “That kid is going to smile through life.”
Karmini reported from Jakarta. Associated Press writer David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.