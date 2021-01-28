 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With virus in rearview, campaign for Catalan vote kicks off
View Comments
AP

With virus in rearview, campaign for Catalan vote kicks off

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MADRID (AP) — Political parties in Spain's Catalonia region are scheduled to start campaigning Thursday for an election set to be held in two weeks amid uncertainty due to vote fragmentation and a persistently high coronavirus infection rate.

The northeastern region loosened a ban on traveling between municipalities to allow for political rallies with reduced attendance and mask-wearing and social distancing requirements.

The election taking place as scheduled on Feb. 14 is not 100% certain. Catalonia's High Court needs to confirm its preliminary decision earlier this month to overturn a regional government order to delay the vote for nearly three months due to health concerns.

Like the rest of Spain, Catalonia is grappling to contain a sharp increase of COVID-19 patients amid a vaccination rollout slowed down by hiccups in the supply of shots.

Although growth in the infection rate seems to be stabilizing, experts are worried about the potential impact of new virus variants with hospitals already operating at their limits.

Catalonia's ruling coalition, which supports the region's secession from Spain, granted prison privileges Thursday to eight politicians and activists who are serving terms ranging from nine 9 to 13 years for their roles in a failed 2017 push for Catalan independence.

The regional government's move will allow some of them to campaign for their parties during the day before returning to prison to spend the night. Two months ago, Spain’s Supreme Court overturned the granting of similar privileges as “premature,”

A half-dozen political parties, divided along the lines of left and right, but also between support or opposition for the region's independence, are competing for 135 seats in the regional parliament.

Several spin-offs in the ranks of Catalan separatist parties and the emergence of the far-right on the side of remaining in Spain are likely to complicate efforts to form a governing coalition after the vote.

Salvador Illa, who until this week was Spain's health minister in charge of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, is seen as the frontrunner to become Catalonia's next regional president. He is with Catalonia's Socialist Party, which has not been in power in the region since 2006.

Official polls show strong support for Laura Borràs and Pere Aragonès, who represent respectively the pro-independence Together for Catalonia and Republican Left parties that are currently part of the region's ruling coalition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+21
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
World

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN reporter who covered Pearl case in 2002: This is a shocking development

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News