AP Women around the world share lessons learned during the pandemic By Melissa Mahtani, CNN Mar 7, 2021 35 min ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} For International Women's Day, women around the world shared their thoughts about what they have done to empower themselves and others, even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts WATCH NOW: Artist Jessica Hammond WATCH NOW: Artist Jessica Hammond WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on his announcement to run for U.S. Sen. Grassley's seat WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on his announcement to run for U.S. Sen. Grassley's seat WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on people with differing views WATCH NOW: Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin on people with differing views Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World Women around the world share lessons of the pandemic Updated 17 min ago For International Women's Day, women around the world shared their thoughts about what they have done to empower themselves and others, even i… Related to this topic Women around the world share lessons of the pandemic Pope Francis visits Iraqi church once attacked by ISIS Pope Francis holds historic meeting with revered Shia cleric Behind the scenes as Pope makes historic trip to Iraq Here's how Canadian schools have stayed open