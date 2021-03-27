Women, LGBT people and students protest for rights in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul on Saturday for anti-government protests, demanding amid a heavy police presence the reversal of recent decisions by Turkey's president that affect students, women and the LGBT community.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a surprise decree a week ago ending Turkey's participation in a landmark treaty aimed at protecting women from violence. About a thousand women and allies turned up Saturday to protest the country's withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention.

Hundreds of students also held another protest against the appointment of a new rector at Turkey’s most prestigious university.

Their protests began in January after Erdogan named an academic with ties to Turkey's ruling party as rector of Bogazici University. Students and professors maintain Melih Bulu's appointment undermines academic freedom.

Student Zehra Aydemir, 22, said the protestors have clear demands and goals, starting with Bulu's resignation.

“We will lift police blockades at universities. We will carry through rectorship elections at universities with the participation of all the university’s components, its academics and students,” Aydemir said.