Work resumes on disputed Russian-German undersea pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — The company building a disputed Russian-German underwater gas pipeline that’s been the target of U.S. sanction threats said work on it has resumed, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

Construction work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was restarted late Saturday, dpa reported.

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stood by her support for the gas pipeline despite Russia's treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny case and the threat of U.S. sanctions.

Merkel said her government’s position on Nord Stream 2 is separate from tensions with the Kremlin over Navalny, who recovered in Germany from a poisoning with a nerve agent last summer that he blamed on the Kremlin. He was arrested on his return to Russia in January. Russia denies any involvement and has tried to question if there even was a poisoning, even though it was found by several European labs.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which would bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, has drawn major criticism from the United States, some other European countries and environmental groups.