WTO chief seeks text to advance debate over COVID-19 vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization chief appealed to member countries on Wednesday to present and negotiate over a text that could temporarily ease rules that protect COVID-19 vaccine technology, as a way to ramp access to doses, a spokesman said.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala spoke to a closed-door meeting of ambassadors from developing and developed countries that have been wrangling over the issue, but agree on the need for wider access to COVID-19 treatments, spokesman Keith Rockwell said.

The WTO’s General Council — made up of ambassadors — was taking up the pivotal issue of a temporary waiver for intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines and other tools that South Africa and India first proposed in October. The idea has gained support in the developing world and among some progressive lawmakers in the West.

“What was striking about today was this very strong declaration by all members on this shared objective — which is ramping up production and distribution of these vaccines and therapeutics and diagnostics in the developing world, where there is a great inequity in terms of of distribution," he told reporters, summarizing the debate.

“I would say most of the members would say this is the most important issue facing our organization today,” Rockwell said.