WTO to intensify talks over protections of COVID-19 vaccines

In the two days of talks, South Africa and India laid out a revision of their proposal – now backed by over 60 countries – that insisted on the three-year temporary nature of the waiver for COVID-19 products, the trade official said.

But some countries – notably the European Union’s 27 member states, as well as Britain, Switzerland and Korea – continue to oppose a waiver, the official said, relaying deliberations in the closed-door talks Tuesday and Wednesday.

Countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, China and the United States haven't rallied fully behind the South African and Indian proposal, and view it as just one part of what they believe should be a more comprehensive approach in getting COVID-19 products to the developing world, the official said.

Even optimistic supporters acknowledge an IP waiver could take months to finalize because of the resistance and WTO rules that require consensus on such decisions -- meaning a single country among the 164 members could scuttle any proposal. Even if one were adopted, ratification would also take time.

Advocacy groups, emboldened by the support the U.S. announced last month, have increasingly pushed the plan and insisted it would not be as difficult to carry out as its opponents say.