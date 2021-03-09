Wuhan soccer team prepares for another season in isolation

“It wasn’t easy for them,” Sanz told the AP. “You are away and you know that in your country things are going really bad. There was a lot of talk about all the cases and the deaths back home, this really affected them psychologically. It wouldn’t have been easy if they were at home, imagine being away for so long.”

The team had been expected to leave Spain in mid-February but had to extend its stay in the country because of the situation back home. The new plan was to stay until at least the end of March but that suddenly changed as well after the conditions in Europe got worse and Spain became one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic — now with more than 71,000 deaths from the virus.

The team hurriedly left the country on the day the Spanish government declared a state of emergency and said the entire nation would enter a strict lockdown.

Still, the squad couldn’t immediately return home because restrictions in Wuhan remained in place, so it traveled to the city of Shenzen and entered a mandatory quarantine there. Eventually, the players were allowed to go home and see their families for the first time in nearly four months.

González said everything was fine once they finally made it back home.