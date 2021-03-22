Xi, Kim share messages reaffirming China-N. Korea alliance

Top U.S. and Chinese officials traded sharp and unusually public barbs in Alaska last week in their first face-to-face meetings since President Joe Biden took office, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is united with its allies in pushing back against Chinese authoritarianism.

The contentious talks in Anchorage came after Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Japan and South Korea for talks that mainly focused on North Korea and China.

During his visit to Seoul, Blinken sternly criticized North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and human rights record and pressed China to use its “tremendous influence” to convince the North to denuclearize.

The North has so far ignored Biden’s administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won't engage in meaningful talks with the United States unless Washington abandons what Pyongyang sees as “hostile” policies, which clearly refers to the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure over its nuclear program.

KCNA said Kim addressed the state of the North's relations with the United States and South Korea and said communication between him and Xi was required in the face of changed “external situations and reality,” apparently referring to the new U.S. administration.