Yemen rebels hit, set ablaze fuel tank in south Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia did not specifically identify the area struck. However, Jizan is home to a new refinery and port facilities for the energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The refinery, with a capacity of 400,000 barrels a day, sent its first shipment abroad last year. Jizan also is transliterated from Arabic as Jazan by Aramco.

Jizan and its new refinery long have been targeted by Yemen's Houthi rebels in their campaign against the kingdom. However, satellite pictures from Planet Labs Inc. taken Friday morning and analyzed by The Associated Press did not immediately appear to show any damage at that facility.

In a televised speech, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie claimed that the rebels targeted several Aramco sites in the cities of Jizan, Ras Tanura, Yanbu and Rabigh with 18 drones and eight ballistic missiles. Sarie also claimed the rebels launched another salvo of 12 drones and eight ballistic missiles at King Abdulaziz Air base in Dammam, as six drones also struck military sites in Asir and Najran provinces.

“The operation has successfully fulfilled its objectives,” Sarie said. “We affirm that we are ready to carry out a more severe and more cruel military operation in the coming period.”