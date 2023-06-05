spotlight Young leopard rescued after falling into a well in India VideoElephant Jun 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts At an Indian village, a team rushed to a well where a 2-year-old leopard fell 80 feet into the cold waters, struggling to stay afloat. According to the charity, the leopard was lucky, sustaining no injuries, remaining active and healthy. Veuer has more. A 2-year-old leopard was rescued after falling 80 feet into a well in an Indian village. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Lvs Nation-world India Pets-animals Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Platypus released back into Australian national park for the first time in 50 years They are the ten platypus chosen to reintroduce the species to Australia’s oldest national park. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video The Haitian vigilantes taking on criminal gangs This Underwater Rescue Robot Operates Autonomously With Sonar This Underwater Rescue Robot Operates Autonomously With Sonar ‘Game of Thrones’ town tackles over tourism ‘Game of Thrones’ town tackles over tourism Russia Claims of Attacks by Ukraine, Amid Denials Russia Claims of Attacks by Ukraine, Amid Denials