 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia Ukraine War

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.

Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced. The event will be livestreamed for the public.

"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.

They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," the leaders said. "We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

People are also reading…

Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What the EU is doing to help Ukraine refugees

What the EU is doing to help Ukraine refugees

Here's a short guide to the new EU refugee rules and what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe. Also, a look at how you can help and more of the latest updates from Ukraine.

It's 'Ukraine,' not 'the Ukraine.' Here's why

It's 'Ukraine,' not 'the Ukraine.' Here's why

For most of the 20th century, English speakers referred to “the Ukraine,” following Soviet practice. But Ukraine’s official name in English does not include “the,” and for good reason.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Thousands of refugees arrive in Moldova

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News