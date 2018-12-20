In this file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of an Indianapolis Colts defender during the second half of an NFL football game, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots receiver Josh Gordon says he is stepping away from football in order to focus on his mental health. In a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, Gordon said his decision was spurred by him feeling recently that he could have a better grasp on things mentally. He thanked the Patriots for their support and vowed to work his way back.