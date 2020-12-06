 Skip to main content
Nielsen ratings
For the week of Nov. 23-29, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 16.48 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 13.78 million.

3. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.32 million.

4. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 13.14 million.

5. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 11.42 million.

6. “NFL Post-Game” (Sunday), Fox, 11.11 million.

7. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:55 p.m.) NBC, 10.78 million.

8. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.16 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 8.4 million.

10. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.38 million.

11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.08 million.

12. “The Voice” (Tuesday) NBC, 7.07 million.

13. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 6.42 million.

14. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.22 million.

15. “I Can See Your Voice,” Fox, 6.07 million.

16. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.66 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.46 million.

18. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 4.9 million.

19. “Bull,” CBS, 4.68 million.

20. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 4.49 million.

