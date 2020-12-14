Nielsen Ratings

For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.
2. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.
3. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.
4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.
5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.
6. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.
7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.
8. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.
9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.
10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.
11. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.
12. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.
13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.
14. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.
15. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.
16. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.
17. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.
18. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.
19. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.
20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!