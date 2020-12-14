 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nielsen Ratings
View Comments

Nielsen Ratings

For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.

2. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.

3. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.

6. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.

8. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.

9. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.

11. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.

12. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.

13. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.

14. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.

15. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.

16. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.

17. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.

18. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.

19. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News