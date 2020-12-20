Nielsen ratings

For the week of Dec. 7-13, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC, 17.05 million.
2. NFL Football: New England at L.A. Rams, Fox, 13.64 million.
3. NFL Football: Dallas at Baltimore, Fox, 13.54 million.
4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 13.03 million.
5. “The OT,” Fox, 10.43 million.
6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.13 million.
7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.1 million.
8. “NFL Pregame," Fox, 9.07 million.
9. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.53 million.
10. NFL Football: Buffalo vs. San Francisco, ESPN, 7.76 million.
11. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.95 million.
12. “FBI,” CBS, 6.71 million.
13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.64 million.
14. NFL Football: Buffalo vs. San Francisco, ABC, 6.41 million.
15. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.38 million.
16. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.04 million.
17. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.69 million.
18. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 5.685 million.
19. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.58 million.
20. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.28 million.
